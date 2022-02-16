Vama Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 34.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in December 2021 down 34.8% from Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 20.47% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 38.75% from Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020.

Vama Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Vama Ind shares closed at 11.08 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 65.37% over the last 12 months.