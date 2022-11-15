Vama Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 208.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in September 2022 up 208.61% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 165.19% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 65.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.
Vama Ind shares closed at 6.92 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vama Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.48
|1.41
|1.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.48
|1.41
|1.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.42
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.32
|--
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.01
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.43
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.33
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.15
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.03
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.18
|0.54
|Interest
|0.23
|0.20
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.02
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.02
|0.10
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.06
|-0.02
|0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|--
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited