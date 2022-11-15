 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vama Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 208.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in September 2022 up 208.61% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 165.19% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 65.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 6.92 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.

Vama Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.48 1.41 1.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.48 1.41 1.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.42 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.32 -- 0.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 0.01 0.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.42 0.43 0.45
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.54 0.33 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.11 0.15 0.32
Other Income 0.05 0.03 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.16 0.18 0.54
Interest 0.23 0.20 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.02 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.02 0.10
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 -0.02 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 -0.02 0.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.06 -0.02 0.10
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.01 0.00 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.01 -- 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vama Ind #Vama Industries
first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am