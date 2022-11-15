Vama Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 208.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in September 2022 up 208.61% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 165.19% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 65.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 6.92 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.