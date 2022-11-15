English
    Vama Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore, up 208.61% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.48 crore in September 2022 up 208.61% from Rs. 1.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 165.19% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 65.63% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

    Vama Ind shares closed at 6.92 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.70% returns over the last 6 months and -16.93% over the last 12 months.

    Vama Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.481.411.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.481.411.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.42--
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.32--0.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.020.010.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.430.45
    Depreciation0.060.060.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.540.330.15
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.110.150.32
    Other Income0.050.030.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.180.54
    Interest0.230.200.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.020.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.020.10
    Tax-0.01-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-0.020.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-0.020.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.06-0.020.10
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.000.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01--0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 09:22 am