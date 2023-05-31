Vama Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, down 56.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2023 down 56.28% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 65.4% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 1666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.

Vama Ind shares closed at 4.63 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.03% over the last 12 months.