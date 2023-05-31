Vama Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, down 56.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2023 down 56.28% from Rs. 10.75 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 65.4% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 up 1666.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022.
Vama Ind shares closed at 4.63 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.31% returns over the last 6 months and -40.03% over the last 12 months.
|Vama Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.70
|1.23
|10.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.70
|1.23
|10.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.21
|1.25
|9.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.34
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.58
|0.39
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.76
|0.40
|0.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.26
|-0.53
|-0.18
|Other Income
|2.14
|0.02
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.88
|-0.51
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.59
|0.22
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.29
|-0.73
|-0.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.29
|-0.73
|-0.32
|Tax
|0.39
|-0.01
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.73
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.73
|-0.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.10
|-0.73
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.14
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
