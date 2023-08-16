Vama Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in June 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 1871.52% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Vama Ind shares closed at 5.02 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -36.54% over the last 12 months.