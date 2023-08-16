English
    Vama Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.44 crore in June 2023 up 2.32% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 1871.52% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 108.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    Vama Ind shares closed at 5.02 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.30% returns over the last 6 months and -36.54% over the last 12 months.

    Vama Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.444.701.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.444.701.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.70--0.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods--3.21--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.130.340.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.580.43
    Depreciation0.050.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.241.760.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.08-1.260.15
    Other Income0.022.140.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.880.18
    Interest0.230.590.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.300.29-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.300.29-0.02
    Tax--0.39-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.30-0.10-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.30-0.10-0.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.30-0.10-0.02
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.020.00
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.02--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.06-0.020.00
    Diluted EPS-0.06-0.02--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

