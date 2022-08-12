 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vama Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 29.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 29.07% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 113.04% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 7.91 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.

Vama Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.41 10.75 1.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.41 10.75 1.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.42 -- 0.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 9.66 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 -0.17 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.43 0.59 0.58
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.81 0.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 -0.18 0.40
Other Income 0.03 0.06 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 -0.12 0.55
Interest 0.20 0.19 0.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.02 -0.32 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.02 -0.32 0.12
Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.29 0.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.29 0.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.02 -0.29 0.12
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.06 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -0.06 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 -0.06 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -0.06 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
