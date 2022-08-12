Vama Ind Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 29.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in June 2022 down 29.07% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 113.04% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 61.29% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

Vama Ind shares closed at 7.91 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.30% returns over the last 6 months and -18.54% over the last 12 months.