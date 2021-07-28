Vama Ind Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, down 55.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2021 down 55.25% from Rs. 4.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 185.4% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021 up 77.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Vama Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Vama Ind shares closed at 10.78 on July 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 66.36% returns over the last 6 months and 15.29% over the last 12 months.