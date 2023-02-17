 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vama Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 656.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 172.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Vama Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.23 5.48 1.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.23 5.48 1.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.25 4.32 1.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.34 0.02 -0.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.39 0.42 0.33
Depreciation 0.06 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.54 0.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 0.11 0.43
Other Income 0.02 0.05 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 0.16 0.56
Interest 0.22 0.23 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.73 -0.07 0.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.73 -0.07 0.14
Tax -0.01 -0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.73 -0.06 0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.73 -0.06 0.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.73 -0.06 0.13
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 10.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.01 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 -0.01 0.02
Diluted EPS -0.14 -0.01 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited