Vama Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 656.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 172.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.
Vama Ind shares closed at 5.38 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.46% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vama Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.23
|5.48
|1.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.23
|5.48
|1.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.25
|4.32
|1.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|0.02
|-0.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.42
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.54
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|0.11
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.05
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|0.16
|0.56
|Interest
|0.22
|0.23
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.07
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-0.07
|0.14
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.73
|-0.06
|0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.73
|-0.06
|0.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.73
|-0.06
|0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.01
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited