Vama Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 656.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 172.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.