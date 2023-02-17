English
    Vama Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore, down 32.89% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vama Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 656.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 172.58% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    Vama Ind shares closed at 5.38 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.50% returns over the last 6 months and -53.46% over the last 12 months.

    Vama Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.235.481.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.235.481.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.254.321.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.340.02-0.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.420.33
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.400.540.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.530.110.43
    Other Income0.020.050.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.510.160.56
    Interest0.220.230.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.73-0.070.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.73-0.070.14
    Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.060.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-0.060.13
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.73-0.060.13
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.010.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.14-0.010.02
    Diluted EPS-0.14-0.010.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am