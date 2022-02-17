Vama Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore, down 62.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.83 crore in December 2021 down 62.26% from Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 29.71% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 37.37% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2020.

Vama Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Vama Ind shares closed at 11.56 on February 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 69.75% over the last 12 months.