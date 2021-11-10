Valson Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.92 crore, up 157.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.92 crore in September 2021 up 157.93% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2021 up 55.68% from Rs. 1.43 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in September 2021 up 277.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2020.

Valson Ind shares closed at 20.30 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and 45.00% over the last 12 months.