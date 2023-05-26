Valson Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.65 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.65 crore in March 2023 down 1.56% from Rs. 33.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 55.64% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2023 up 21.1% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022.

Valson Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Valson Ind shares closed at 20.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.91% returns over the last 6 months and 12.04% over the last 12 months.