Valson Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.17 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.17 crore in March 2022 up 28.89% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 26.67% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Valson Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2021.

Valson Ind shares closed at 18.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.72% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.