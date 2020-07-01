Valson Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 21.12 crore, down 12.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.12 crore in March 2020 down 12.81% from Rs. 24.22 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 72.66% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2020 down 25.38% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2019.

Valson Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.

Valson Ind shares closed at 16.94 on June 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and -24.21% over the last 12 months.