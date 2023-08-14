Valson Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore, down 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.03 crore in June 2023 down 4.77% from Rs. 34.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 662.62% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2023 down 12.41% from Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2022.

Valson Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Valson Ind shares closed at 22.06 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.75% returns over the last 6 months and 9.75% over the last 12 months.