Valson Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valson Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 31.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 233.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Valson Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.70 30.41 31.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.70 30.41 31.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 19.27 18.10 21.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.31 0.28 -1.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.67 3.61 3.15
Depreciation 0.69 0.69 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.58 7.53 7.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.19 0.20 0.32
Other Income 0.15 0.14 0.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.34 0.44
Interest 0.33 0.32 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 0.02 0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 0.02 0.16
Tax 0.26 0.02 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.25 0.01 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.25 0.01 0.19
Equity Share Capital 7.66 7.66 7.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.01 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.01 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 0.01 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.33 0.01 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited