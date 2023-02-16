Valson Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 31.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 233.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.