Valson Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valson Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 31.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 233.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.
Valson Ind shares closed at 24.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Valson Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.70
|30.41
|31.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.70
|30.41
|31.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|19.27
|18.10
|21.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.31
|0.28
|-1.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.67
|3.61
|3.15
|Depreciation
|0.69
|0.69
|0.71
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.58
|7.53
|7.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|0.20
|0.32
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.14
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.34
|0.44
|Interest
|0.33
|0.32
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.16
|Tax
|0.26
|0.02
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|0.01
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|0.01
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|7.66
|7.66
|7.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.01
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.01
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.01
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.01
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited