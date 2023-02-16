English
    Valson Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valson Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 31.66 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 233.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

    Valson Ind shares closed at 24.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.27% over the last 12 months.

    Valson Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.7030.4131.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.7030.4131.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.2718.1021.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.310.28-1.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.673.613.15
    Depreciation0.690.690.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.587.537.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.190.200.32
    Other Income0.150.140.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.340.44
    Interest0.330.320.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.010.020.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.010.020.16
    Tax0.260.02-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.250.010.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.250.010.19
    Equity Share Capital7.667.667.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.010.25
    Diluted EPS-0.330.010.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.330.010.25
    Diluted EPS-0.330.010.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

