Valson Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore, up 3.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.29% from Rs. 31.66 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 down 233.28% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in December 2022 down 10.43% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Valson Ind shares closed at 24.80 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.91% returns over the last 6 months and 21.27% over the last 12 months.