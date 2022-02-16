Vallabh Steels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 88.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 88.26% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021 up 38.31% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 41.36% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020.

Vallabh Steels shares closed at 8.36 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months