Vallabh Steels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 88.26% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vallabh Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 88.26% from Rs. 1.55 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021 up 38.31% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 41.36% from Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020.
Vallabh Steels shares closed at 8.36 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months
|Vallabh Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.21
|1.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.21
|1.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.15
|0.11
|0.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|0.20
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.20
|0.68
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.48
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.90
|0.30
|2.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-1.08
|-2.51
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-1.08
|-2.50
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-1.08
|-2.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.61
|-1.08
|-2.61
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.61
|-1.08
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.61
|-1.08
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|4.95
|4.95
|4.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.26
|-2.19
|-5.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.26
|-2.19
|-5.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.26
|-2.19
|-5.28
|Diluted EPS
|-3.26
|-2.19
|-5.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited