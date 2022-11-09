 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Valiant Organic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.34 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 232.34 crore in September 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 212.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 21.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.80 crore in September 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 37.13 crore in September 2021.

Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.92 in September 2021.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 713.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and -45.42% over the last 12 months.

Valiant Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 232.34 234.55 212.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 232.34 234.55 212.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.42 165.92 148.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.76 2.92 8.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.93 -2.44 -17.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.80 9.73 7.49
Depreciation 6.80 6.43 6.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.05 32.30 29.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.59 19.69 30.42
Other Income 0.42 1.21 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.00 20.90 30.87
Interest 2.34 2.71 1.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.67 18.19 29.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.67 18.19 29.31
Tax 5.58 4.40 7.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.09 13.79 21.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.09 13.79 21.51
Equity Share Capital 27.15 27.15 27.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.29 5.08 7.92
Diluted EPS 6.11 4.93 7.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.29 5.08 7.92
Diluted EPS 6.11 4.93 7.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Valiant Organic #Valiant Organics
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.