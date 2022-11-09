English
    Valiant Organic Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 232.34 crore, up 9.23% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 232.34 crore in September 2022 up 9.23% from Rs. 212.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.09 crore in September 2022 down 20.56% from Rs. 21.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.80 crore in September 2022 down 14.35% from Rs. 37.13 crore in September 2021.

    Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.92 in September 2021.

    Valiant Organic shares closed at 713.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and -45.42% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations232.34234.55212.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations232.34234.55212.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.42165.92148.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.762.928.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.93-2.44-17.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.809.737.49
    Depreciation6.806.436.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.0532.3029.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5919.6930.42
    Other Income0.421.210.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0020.9030.87
    Interest2.342.711.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.6718.1929.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.6718.1929.31
    Tax5.584.407.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.0913.7921.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.0913.7921.51
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.295.087.92
    Diluted EPS6.114.937.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.295.087.92
    Diluted EPS6.114.937.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
