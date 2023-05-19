English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valiant Organic Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.17 crore, down 21.82% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 227.17 crore in March 2023 down 21.82% from Rs. 290.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.19 crore in March 2023 down 3.64% from Rs. 27.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.76 crore in March 2023 down 1.21% from Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2022.

    Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.01 in March 2022.

    Valiant Organic shares closed at 473.15 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.69% returns over the last 6 months and -32.18% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.17217.56290.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.17217.56290.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.98148.71183.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.635.556.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.05-10.1811.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.1511.149.91
    Depreciation7.546.867.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.3133.9835.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6121.4937.06
    Other Income0.620.660.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2222.1638.02
    Interest2.942.551.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.2819.6036.31
    Exceptional Items--4.90--
    P/L Before Tax34.2824.5036.31
    Tax8.095.999.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.1918.5127.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.1918.5127.18
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.656.8210.01
    Diluted EPS9.366.629.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.656.8210.01
    Diluted EPS9.366.629.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 19, 2023 07:55 pm