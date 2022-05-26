 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valiant Organic Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.57 crore, up 70.72% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 290.57 crore in March 2022 up 70.72% from Rs. 170.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.18 crore in March 2022 down 1.53% from Rs. 27.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.31 crore in March 2022 up 2.37% from Rs. 44.26 crore in March 2021.

Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2021.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 678.10 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.90% returns over the last 6 months and -58.39% over the last 12 months.

Valiant Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 290.57 260.83 170.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 290.57 260.83 170.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 183.11 178.46 89.91
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.18 6.76 9.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.28 -11.82 -5.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.91 9.15 9.23
Depreciation 7.29 7.59 4.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.74 33.61 30.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.06 37.07 31.57
Other Income 0.96 1.56 7.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.02 38.63 39.31
Interest 1.71 1.31 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.31 37.31 38.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.31 37.31 38.15
Tax 9.13 9.72 10.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.18 27.59 27.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.18 27.59 27.60
Equity Share Capital 27.15 27.15 27.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 10.16 10.76
Diluted EPS 9.72 9.87 9.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.01 10.16 10.76
Diluted EPS 9.72 9.87 9.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
