    Valiant Organic Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 176.60 crore, down 24.71% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 176.60 crore in June 2023 down 24.71% from Rs. 234.55 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2023 down 24.84% from Rs. 13.79 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.50 crore in June 2023 down 24.99% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2022.
    Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.08 in June 2022.Valiant Organic shares closed at 536.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -10.55% over the last 12 months.
    Valiant Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations176.60227.17234.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations176.60227.17234.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.36135.98165.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.992.632.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.44-1.05-2.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5911.159.73
    Depreciation8.217.546.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8334.3132.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0536.6119.69
    Other Income0.240.621.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2937.2220.90
    Interest4.292.942.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.0034.2818.19
    Exceptional Items5.75----
    P/L Before Tax13.7534.2818.19
    Tax3.388.094.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.3726.1913.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.3726.1913.79
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.829.655.08
    Diluted EPS3.709.364.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.829.655.08
    Diluted EPS3.709.364.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023

