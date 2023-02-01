 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Valiant Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.56 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 217.56 crore in December 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 260.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 32.92% from Rs. 27.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2021.
Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in December 2021. Valiant Organic shares closed at 477.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.
Valiant Organics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations217.56232.34260.83
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations217.56232.34260.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.71145.42178.46
Purchase of Traded Goods5.552.766.76
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.188.93-11.82
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.149.809.15
Depreciation6.866.807.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.9834.0533.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4924.5937.07
Other Income0.660.421.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1625.0038.63
Interest2.552.341.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.6022.6737.31
Exceptional Items4.90----
P/L Before Tax24.5022.6737.31
Tax5.995.589.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5117.0927.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5117.0927.59
Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.826.2910.16
Diluted EPS6.626.119.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.826.2910.16
Diluted EPS6.626.119.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Valiant Organic #Valiant Organics
first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm