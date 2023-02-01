Valiant Organic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.56 crore, down 16.59% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 217.56 crore in December 2022 down 16.59% from Rs. 260.83 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.51 crore in December 2022 down 32.92% from Rs. 27.59 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.02 crore in December 2022 down 37.21% from Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2021.
Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.16 in December 2021.
|Valiant Organic shares closed at 477.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.
|Valiant Organics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.56
|232.34
|260.83
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.56
|232.34
|260.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|148.71
|145.42
|178.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.55
|2.76
|6.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.18
|8.93
|-11.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.14
|9.80
|9.15
|Depreciation
|6.86
|6.80
|7.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.98
|34.05
|33.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.49
|24.59
|37.07
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.42
|1.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.16
|25.00
|38.63
|Interest
|2.55
|2.34
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|19.60
|22.67
|37.31
|Exceptional Items
|4.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|24.50
|22.67
|37.31
|Tax
|5.99
|5.58
|9.72
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|18.51
|17.09
|27.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|18.51
|17.09
|27.59
|Equity Share Capital
|27.15
|27.15
|27.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.82
|6.29
|10.16
|Diluted EPS
|6.62
|6.11
|9.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.82
|6.29
|10.16
|Diluted EPS
|6.62
|6.11
|9.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited