Valiant Organic Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 260.83 crore, up 63.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 260.83 crore in December 2021 up 63.03% from Rs. 159.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.59 crore in December 2021 down 12.68% from Rs. 31.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.22 crore in December 2021 down 0.77% from Rs. 46.58 crore in December 2020.

Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 12.57 in December 2020.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 1,127.20 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.80% returns over the last 6 months and -18.85% over the last 12 months.