Valiant Organic Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 159.99 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.99 crore in December 2020 up 10.71% from Rs. 144.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.60 crore in December 2020 up 6.78% from Rs. 29.59 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.58 crore in December 2020 up 11.92% from Rs. 41.62 crore in December 2019.

Valiant Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 12.57 in December 2020 from Rs. 12.18 in December 2019.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 1,372.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)