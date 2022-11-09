English
    Valiant Organic Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 264.07 crore, down 3.33% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 264.07 crore in September 2022 down 3.33% from Rs. 273.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.96 crore in September 2022 down 18.09% from Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.77 crore in September 2022 down 10.69% from Rs. 49.01 crore in September 2021.

    Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.72 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.42 in September 2021.

    Valiant Organic shares closed at 713.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.92% returns over the last 6 months and -45.42% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations264.07265.96273.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations264.07265.96273.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials161.00188.34191.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.762.928.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.60-1.98-15.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.8210.518.40
    Depreciation7.166.786.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.0134.3032.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.7225.1040.51
    Other Income1.881.921.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6127.0242.19
    Interest2.512.731.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1024.2940.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.1024.2940.63
    Tax8.537.3710.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.5616.9229.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.5616.9229.97
    Minority Interest-4.60-1.49-4.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.9615.4325.59
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.725.689.42
    Diluted EPS7.505.529.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.725.689.42
    Diluted EPS7.505.529.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

