Valiant Organic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.62 crore, up 48.53% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 347.62 crore in March 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 234.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2021.

Valiant Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2021.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 678.10 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.90% returns over the last 6 months and -58.39% over the last 12 months.

Valiant Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 347.62 288.40 234.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 347.62 288.40 234.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 222.67 201.71 129.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.18 6.76 9.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.72 -16.64 -7.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.86 9.87 10.30
Depreciation 8.39 7.67 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.21 36.52 33.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.59 42.52 52.58
Other Income 2.25 2.53 1.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.85 45.05 54.11
Interest 1.72 1.32 1.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 49.13 43.73 52.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 49.13 43.73 52.76
Tax 12.06 11.49 18.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.07 32.24 34.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.07 32.24 34.66
Minority Interest -5.97 -2.30 -7.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.10 29.94 27.59
Equity Share Capital 27.15 27.15 27.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.45 11.02 10.76
Diluted EPS 11.12 10.70 9.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.45 11.02 10.76
Diluted EPS 11.12 10.70 9.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
