    Valiant Organic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.62 crore, up 48.53% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 347.62 crore in March 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 234.05 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2021.

    Valiant Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2021.

    Valiant Organic shares closed at 678.10 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.90% returns over the last 6 months and -58.39% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations347.62288.40234.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations347.62288.40234.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials222.67201.71129.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.186.769.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.72-16.64-7.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.869.8710.30
    Depreciation8.397.675.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2136.5233.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5942.5252.58
    Other Income2.252.531.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.8545.0554.11
    Interest1.721.321.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.1343.7352.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.1343.7352.76
    Tax12.0611.4918.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.0732.2434.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.0732.2434.66
    Minority Interest-5.97-2.30-7.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.1029.9427.59
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4511.0210.76
    Diluted EPS11.1210.709.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.4511.0210.76
    Diluted EPS11.1210.709.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
