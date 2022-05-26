Valiant Organic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 347.62 crore, up 48.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 347.62 crore in March 2022 up 48.53% from Rs. 234.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.10 crore in March 2022 up 12.72% from Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.24 crore in March 2022 down 1.1% from Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2021.

Valiant Organic EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.76 in March 2021.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 678.10 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.90% returns over the last 6 months and -58.39% over the last 12 months.