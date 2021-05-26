Valiant Organic Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 234.05 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.05 crore in March 2021 up 45.7% from Rs. 160.63 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.59 crore in March 2021 down 13.49% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.90 crore in March 2021 up 28.49% from Rs. 46.62 crore in March 2020.

Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.76 in March 2021 from Rs. 27.38 in March 2020.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 1,631.80 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)