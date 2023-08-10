English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valiant Organic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.84 crore, down 24.11% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 201.84 crore in June 2023 down 24.11% from Rs. 265.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2023 down 19.48% from Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2023 down 19.91% from Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022.

    Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

    Valiant Organic shares closed at 536.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.44% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations201.84271.40265.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations201.84271.40265.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.89165.74188.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.992.632.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.60-1.39-1.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3912.4710.51
    Depreciation8.677.986.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3239.7034.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1944.2825.10
    Other Income3.212.791.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.4047.0727.02
    Interest4.312.972.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0944.1024.29
    Exceptional Items5.75----
    P/L Before Tax19.8444.1024.29
    Tax4.9110.107.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9334.0016.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9334.0016.92
    Minority Interest-2.51-4.24-1.49
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.4229.7615.43
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.5810.965.68
    Diluted EPS4.4410.645.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.5810.965.68
    Diluted EPS4.4410.645.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Valiant Organic #Valiant Organics
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!