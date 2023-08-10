Valiant Organic Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 201.84 crore, down 24.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.84 crore in June 2023 down 24.11% from Rs. 265.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.42 crore in June 2023 down 19.48% from Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2023 down 19.91% from Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022.

Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.68 in June 2022.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 536.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.32% returns over the last 6 months and -10.44% over the last 12 months.