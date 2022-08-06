 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Valiant Organic Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.96 crore, up 8.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.96 crore in June 2022 up 8.96% from Rs. 244.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in June 2022 down 42.11% from Rs. 26.65 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.80 crore in June 2022 down 34.1% from Rs. 51.29 crore in June 2021.

Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.82 in June 2021.

Valiant Organic shares closed at 645.25 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -44.49% returns over the last 6 months and -51.83% over the last 12 months.

Valiant Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.96 347.62 244.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.96 347.62 244.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.34 222.67 156.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.92 6.18 5.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.98 11.72 -2.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.51 10.86 8.03
Depreciation 6.78 8.39 6.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.30 39.21 26.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.10 48.59 42.97
Other Income 1.92 2.25 1.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.02 50.85 44.55
Interest 2.73 1.72 1.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.29 49.13 42.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.29 49.13 42.68
Tax 7.37 12.06 14.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.92 37.07 28.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.92 37.07 28.63
Minority Interest -1.49 -5.97 -1.98
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.43 31.10 26.65
Equity Share Capital 27.15 27.15 27.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 11.45 9.82
Diluted EPS 5.52 11.12 9.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.68 11.45 9.82
Diluted EPS 5.52 11.12 9.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Valiant Organic #Valiant Organics
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.