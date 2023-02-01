Valiant Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.37 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 250.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 288.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 29.94 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2022 down 24.79% from Rs. 52.72 crore in December 2021.
Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.02 in December 2021.
|Valiant Organic shares closed at 477.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.
|Valiant Organics
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|250.37
|264.07
|288.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|250.37
|264.07
|288.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|166.98
|161.00
|201.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.55
|2.76
|6.76
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.20
|9.60
|-16.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|12.54
|10.82
|9.87
|Depreciation
|7.27
|7.16
|7.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.31
|38.01
|36.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.94
|34.72
|42.52
|Other Income
|1.45
|1.88
|2.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.38
|36.61
|45.05
|Interest
|2.59
|2.51
|1.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.79
|34.10
|43.73
|Exceptional Items
|4.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.69
|34.10
|43.73
|Tax
|8.61
|8.53
|11.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.08
|25.56
|32.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.08
|25.56
|32.24
|Minority Interest
|-4.11
|-4.60
|-2.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.97
|20.96
|29.94
|Equity Share Capital
|27.15
|27.15
|27.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.09
|7.72
|11.02
|Diluted EPS
|7.85
|7.50
|10.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.09
|7.72
|11.02
|Diluted EPS
|7.85
|7.50
|10.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited