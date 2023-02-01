English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valiant Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.37 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 05:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 250.37 crore in December 2022 down 13.19% from Rs. 288.40 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 29.94 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.65 crore in December 2022 down 24.79% from Rs. 52.72 crore in December 2021.
    Valiant Organic EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.02 in December 2021.Valiant Organic shares closed at 477.40 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.84% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.
    Valiant Organics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations250.37264.07288.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations250.37264.07288.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.98161.00201.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.552.766.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.209.60-16.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5410.829.87
    Depreciation7.277.167.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.3138.0136.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.9434.7242.52
    Other Income1.451.882.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3836.6145.05
    Interest2.592.511.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.7934.1043.73
    Exceptional Items4.90----
    P/L Before Tax34.6934.1043.73
    Tax8.618.5311.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.0825.5632.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.0825.5632.24
    Minority Interest-4.11-4.60-2.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.9720.9629.94
    Equity Share Capital27.1527.1527.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.097.7211.02
    Diluted EPS7.857.5010.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.097.7211.02
    Diluted EPS7.857.5010.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited