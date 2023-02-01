Valiant Organic Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 250.37 crore, down 13.19% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 250.37 264.07 288.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 250.37 264.07 288.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 166.98 161.00 201.71 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.55 2.76 6.76 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.20 9.60 -16.64 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 12.54 10.82 9.87 Depreciation 7.27 7.16 7.67 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 38.31 38.01 36.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.94 34.72 42.52 Other Income 1.45 1.88 2.53 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.38 36.61 45.05 Interest 2.59 2.51 1.32 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.79 34.10 43.73 Exceptional Items 4.90 -- -- P/L Before Tax 34.69 34.10 43.73 Tax 8.61 8.53 11.49 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.08 25.56 32.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.08 25.56 32.24 Minority Interest -4.11 -4.60 -2.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.97 20.96 29.94 Equity Share Capital 27.15 27.15 27.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.09 7.72 11.02 Diluted EPS 7.85 7.50 10.70 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.09 7.72 11.02 Diluted EPS 7.85 7.50 10.70 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited