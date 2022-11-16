Valiant Comm Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore, up 103.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.58 crore in September 2022 up 103.07% from Rs. 3.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2022 up 174.49% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2022 up 476.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2021.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in September 2021.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 170.05 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 109.55% returns over the last 6 months and 129.64% over the last 12 months.