Valiant Comm Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore, up 171.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.78 crore in March 2023 up 171.72% from Rs. 3.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2023 up 225.27% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 150.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 52.92% over the last 12 months.