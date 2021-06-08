Valiant Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2021 up 15.71% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 127.14% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 25.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 59.20 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)