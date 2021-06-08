Valiant Comm Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 15.71% Y-o-Y
June 08, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in March 2021 up 15.71% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 127.14% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021 down 25.42% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.
Valiant Comm shares closed at 59.20 on June 07, 2021 (BSE)
|Valiant Communications.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.54
|6.67
|3.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.54
|6.67
|3.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.89
|2.75
|1.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|0.14
|0.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.18
|0.95
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.45
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.03
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|1.13
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.11
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|1.24
|0.09
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|1.24
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|1.24
|0.09
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.29
|-0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.94
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.94
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|1.30
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited