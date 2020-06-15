Valiant Comm Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.92 crore in March 2020 down 0.41% from Rs. 3.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 up 144.93% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020 up 1375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2019.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 26.40 on June 12, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.04% returns over the last 6 months and 2.52% over the last 12 months.