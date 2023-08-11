English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Valiant Comm Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore, up 87.82% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.53 crore in June 2023 up 87.82% from Rs. 5.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in June 2023 up 428.29% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2023 up 1433.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

    Valiant Comm shares closed at 223.25 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 50.84% returns over the last 6 months and 112.62% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Communications.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.788.763.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.788.763.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.994.393.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-0.11-1.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.351.38
    Depreciation0.610.480.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.521.551.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.191.10-1.10
    Other Income-0.010.030.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.191.14-0.89
    Interest0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.161.13-0.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.161.13-0.90
    Tax0.300.30-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.860.83-0.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.860.83-0.69
    Equity Share Capital7.227.227.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.15-0.95
    Diluted EPS1.191.15-0.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.191.15-0.95
    Diluted EPS1.191.15-0.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment #Valiant Comm #Valiant Communications.
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!