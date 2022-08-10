Valiant Comm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in June 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 67.51% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 105.75 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.02% returns over the last 6 months and 57.95% over the last 12 months.