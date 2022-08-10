Valiant Comm Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 127.72% Y-o-Y
August 10, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in June 2022 up 127.72% from Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 up 67.51% from Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022 up 116.67% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.
Valiant Comm shares closed at 105.75 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.02% returns over the last 6 months and 57.95% over the last 12 months.
|Valiant Communications.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.07
|3.23
|2.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.07
|3.23
|2.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.95
|3.07
|0.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.50
|-1.71
|0.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.38
|1.14
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.59
|0.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|1.00
|0.86
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-1.10
|-1.29
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.21
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.89
|-1.18
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.90
|-1.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.39
|-0.90
|-1.20
|Tax
|-0.10
|-0.21
|-0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|-0.69
|-0.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|-0.69
|-0.89
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.95
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.95
|-1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.95
|-1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.95
|-1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited