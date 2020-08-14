Valiant Comm Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 72.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2020 down 72.55% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020 down 182.21% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020 down 127.21% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2019.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 35.60 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 48.95% returns over the last 6 months and 62.93% over the last 12 months.