Valiant Comm Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, down 72.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in June 2020 down 72.55% from Rs. 6.60 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020 down 182.21% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020 down 127.21% from Rs. 1.47 crore in June 2019.
Valiant Comm shares closed at 35.60 on August 13, 2020 (BSE) and has given 48.95% returns over the last 6 months and 62.93% over the last 12 months.
|Valiant Communications.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.81
|3.92
|6.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.81
|3.92
|6.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.93
|1.08
|2.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|0.22
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|0.95
|0.87
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.50
|0.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.67
|1.25
|1.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.89
|-0.08
|0.91
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.17
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.09
|1.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.82
|0.09
|1.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.82
|0.09
|1.03
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.06
|0.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.61
|0.15
|0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.61
|0.15
|0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.20
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.20
|1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.85
|0.20
|1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.85
|0.20
|1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm