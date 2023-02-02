 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valiant Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore, up 179.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore in December 2022 up 179.65% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 181.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 up 288.37% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.
Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2021. Valiant Comm shares closed at 143.70 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.66% returns over the last 6 months and 138.31% over the last 12 months.
Valiant Communications.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations8.767.583.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations8.767.583.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.394.201.27
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.600.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.351.481.59
Depreciation0.480.520.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.551.391.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.58-1.47
Other Income0.030.020.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.140.61-1.37
Interest0.010.010.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.130.60-1.38
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.130.60-1.38
Tax0.300.16-0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.830.44-1.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.830.44-1.02
Equity Share Capital7.227.227.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.150.61-1.41
Diluted EPS1.150.61-1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.150.61-1.41
Diluted EPS1.150.61-1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment #Valiant Comm #Valiant Communications.
first published: Feb 2, 2023 11:22 pm