Valiant Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore, up 179.65% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore in December 2022 up 179.65% from Rs. 3.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 up 181.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2022 up 288.37% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021.
Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in December 2021.
|Valiant Comm shares closed at 143.70 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given 36.66% returns over the last 6 months and 138.31% over the last 12 months.
|Valiant Communications.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.76
|7.58
|3.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.76
|7.58
|3.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.39
|4.20
|1.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|-0.60
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.35
|1.48
|1.59
|Depreciation
|0.48
|0.52
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.55
|1.39
|1.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.10
|0.58
|-1.47
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|0.61
|-1.37
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.13
|0.60
|-1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.13
|0.60
|-1.38
|Tax
|0.30
|0.16
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.83
|0.44
|-1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.83
|0.44
|-1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.15
|0.61
|-1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.15
|0.61
|-1.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.15
|0.61
|-1.41
|Diluted EPS
|1.15
|0.61
|-1.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited