Valiant Comm Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.76 crore, up 179.65% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 8.76 7.58 3.13 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 8.76 7.58 3.13 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.39 4.20 1.27 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.11 -0.60 0.08 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.35 1.48 1.59 Depreciation 0.48 0.52 0.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.55 1.39 1.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.10 0.58 -1.47 Other Income 0.03 0.02 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.14 0.61 -1.37 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.13 0.60 -1.38 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.13 0.60 -1.38 Tax 0.30 0.16 -0.36 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.83 0.44 -1.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.83 0.44 -1.02 Equity Share Capital 7.22 7.22 7.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.15 0.61 -1.41 Diluted EPS 1.15 0.61 -1.41 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.15 0.61 -1.41 Diluted EPS 1.15 0.61 -1.41 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited