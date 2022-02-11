Valiant Comm Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore, down 53.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.13 crore in December 2021 down 53.03% from Rs. 6.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in December 2021 down 208.25% from Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2021 down 150.89% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 70.20 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)