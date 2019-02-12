Valiant Comm Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore, down 17.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.03 crore in December 2018 down 17.36% from Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018 down 27.84% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2018 down 12.24% from Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2017.

Valiant Comm EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2017.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 23.70 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -39.85% returns over the last 6 months and -70.45% over the last 12 months.