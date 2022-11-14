Valiant Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 107.14% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 7.87 5.24 3.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 7.87 5.24 3.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 4.20 1.95 1.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.28 0.04 0.02 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.60 0.50 -0.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.48 1.46 1.22 Depreciation 0.52 0.50 0.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.48 1.21 1.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.50 -0.43 -0.95 Other Income 0.04 0.02 0.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.54 -0.40 -0.86 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.53 -0.41 -0.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.53 -0.41 -0.86 Tax 0.16 -0.10 -0.21 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 -0.31 -0.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 -0.31 -0.66 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.37 -0.31 -0.66 Equity Share Capital 7.22 7.22 7.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.52 -0.43 -0.91 Diluted EPS 0.52 -0.43 -0.91 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.52 -0.43 -0.91 Diluted EPS 0.52 -0.43 -0.91 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited