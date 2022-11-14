Valiant Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 107.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 107.14% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 156.99% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 386.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.
Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.
|Valiant Comm shares closed at 172.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 105.00% returns over the last 6 months and 102.59% over the last 12 months.
|Valiant Communications.
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.87
|5.24
|3.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.87
|5.24
|3.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.20
|1.95
|1.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.28
|0.04
|0.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.60
|0.50
|-0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.48
|1.46
|1.22
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.50
|0.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.48
|1.21
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.50
|-0.43
|-0.95
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.54
|-0.40
|-0.86
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.53
|-0.41
|-0.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.53
|-0.41
|-0.86
|Tax
|0.16
|-0.10
|-0.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|-0.31
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|-0.31
|-0.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.37
|-0.31
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|7.22
|7.22
|7.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|-0.43
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|-0.43
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.52
|-0.43
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|0.52
|-0.43
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited