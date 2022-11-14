English
    Valiant Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 107.14% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 107.14% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 156.99% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 386.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

    Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.

    Valiant Comm shares closed at 172.10 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 105.00% returns over the last 6 months and 102.59% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Communications.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.875.243.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.875.243.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.201.951.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.040.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.600.50-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.481.461.22
    Depreciation0.520.500.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.481.211.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.50-0.43-0.95
    Other Income0.040.020.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.54-0.40-0.86
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.53-0.41-0.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.53-0.41-0.86
    Tax0.16-0.10-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.37-0.31-0.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.37-0.31-0.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.37-0.31-0.66
    Equity Share Capital7.227.227.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.52-0.43-0.91
    Diluted EPS0.52-0.43-0.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.52-0.43-0.91
    Diluted EPS0.52-0.43-0.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm