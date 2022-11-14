Valiant Comm Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore, up 107.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.87 crore in September 2022 up 107.14% from Rs. 3.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 up 156.99% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2022 up 386.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2021.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2021.