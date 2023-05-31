Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, up 168.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in March 2023 up 168.88% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 758.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 up 418.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Valiant Comm shares closed at 150.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 52.92% over the last 12 months.