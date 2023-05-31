English
    Valiant Comm Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore, up 168.88% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Valiant Communications. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.36 crore in March 2023 up 168.88% from Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2023 up 758.9% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2023 up 418.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    Valiant Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

    Valiant Comm shares closed at 150.70 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.89% returns over the last 6 months and 52.92% over the last 12 months.

    Valiant Communications.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.369.033.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.369.033.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.994.393.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.190.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-0.11-1.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.691.351.38
    Depreciation0.610.480.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.791.721.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.071.01-1.21
    Other Income0.030.030.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.05-0.26
    Interest0.030.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.081.04-0.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.081.04-0.26
    Tax0.200.30-0.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.880.74-0.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.880.74-0.13
    Minority Interest0.00--0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.880.74-0.13
    Equity Share Capital7.227.227.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.02-0.18
    Diluted EPS1.211.02-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.02-0.18
    Diluted EPS1.211.02-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023